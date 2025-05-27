State of Wyoming Invests $114,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in American States Water by 2,173.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in American States Water by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AWR stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

