State of Wyoming Invests $118,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $3,050,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $7,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ UCB opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.75.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.