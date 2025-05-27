State of Wyoming Invests $125,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $998,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,192,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $439.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

