State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 60.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

NYSE NBR opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $412.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $105.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($4.86). The company had revenue of $742.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.49 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

