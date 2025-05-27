State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE:EB opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.02. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.