State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 711.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

In other IBEX news, insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,259.36. The trade was a 64.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,189.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,729.92. This trade represents a 18.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

