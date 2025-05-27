State of Wyoming Purchases 11,091 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State of Wyoming increased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Nevro were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $1,976,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,803,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 306,943 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

NYSE NVRO opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $105.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

