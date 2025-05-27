State of Wyoming Purchases 1,980 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paysafe by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $719.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSFE

About Paysafe

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.