State of Wyoming Purchases 1,980 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paysafe by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paysafe Stock Performance
PSFE opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $719.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSFE
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paysafe
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.