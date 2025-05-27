State of Wyoming Purchases New Shares in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $9,290,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 802,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 472,799 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 920,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 398,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.52%.

RWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

