State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 1,484 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
