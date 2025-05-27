State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 15,216 FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 98.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. FreightCar America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAIL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FreightCar America

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.