State of Wyoming Raises Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 229,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.56. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

