State of Wyoming Raises Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,306,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $563,702.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,006,094.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,926,922 over the last three months.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $241.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion and a PE ratio of 83.50. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLUT. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

