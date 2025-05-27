State of Wyoming Raises Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $640.38 million, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.