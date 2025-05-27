State of Wyoming Reduces Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $39,739,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,995,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,822.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,791.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,001.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,340.33.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

