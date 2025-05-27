State of Wyoming Sells 150 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,269,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,454,000 after buying an additional 274,467 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,540,000 after purchasing an additional 437,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FMX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.628 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.