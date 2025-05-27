State of Wyoming Sells 3,122 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 265,322 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 404,982 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 555,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,292,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. The trade was a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

