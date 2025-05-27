State of Wyoming Sells 33,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,366.60. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LINC opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $695.68 million, a PE ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.27.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.
