State of Wyoming Sells 4,476 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Yum China were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Yum China by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Yum China by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

