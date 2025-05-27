State of Wyoming Sells 4,770 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Lyft were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49,138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,248 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lyft by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 1,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 268.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,227.65. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

