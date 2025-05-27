State of Wyoming Takes $129,000 Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 4,776.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 881,823 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,119,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,835,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group cut their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.