State of Wyoming Takes Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. State of Wyoming owned about 0.08% of Douglas Elliman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 824,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 307,657 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 916,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $27,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,482. This trade represents a 25.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 36.2%

NYSE:DOUG opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.

Douglas Elliman Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.