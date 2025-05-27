State of Wyoming Takes Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,965.80. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 15,165 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $394,138.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,753.63. This represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

