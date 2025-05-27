State of Wyoming Trims Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK)

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNTK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Kinetik’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinetik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

