Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after buying an additional 672,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after purchasing an additional 630,255 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $137,448,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,088,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of SF stock opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

