Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 172,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $3,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 96,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy Lowney bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $73,414.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,125.38. The trade was a 32.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip Widman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,400.06. This trade represents a 14.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

