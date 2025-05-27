Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Position Reduced by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,312 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares in the company, valued at $43,084,259.40. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $193,318.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,548.32. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.