SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Position Increased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its stake in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SWK were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in SWK by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in SWK during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SWK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SWK by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.21. SWK Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th.

SWKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on SWK from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

