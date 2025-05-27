Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.11. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 2,571 shares changing hands.

Synlogic Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

