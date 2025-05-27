Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Holdings Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Terex worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Terex alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.