Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,154,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 152,299 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,741,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

