Tidal Investments LLC Buys 14,612 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 172.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.0%

AR stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 0.66. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

