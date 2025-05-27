Tidal Investments LLC Buys 8,553 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $55,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $47,478,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,858 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after buying an additional 490,448 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

