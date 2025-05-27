Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $387.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

