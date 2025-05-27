Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get US Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in US Foods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in US Foods by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in US Foods by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.