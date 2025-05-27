Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in CRH by 859.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

