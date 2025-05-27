Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,550,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,791,000 after buying an additional 644,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after buying an additional 562,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,197,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $114.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

