Tidal Investments LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 634,390 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,612,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $31,061,000.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

