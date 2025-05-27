Tidal Investments LLC Has $753,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,960,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

