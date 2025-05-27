Tidal Investments LLC Has $754,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,469 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in American International Group by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $95,074,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

