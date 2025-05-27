Tidal Investments LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,953,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,926,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,681,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,201,000 after buying an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,029,000 after buying an additional 990,583 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,723,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,297,000 after buying an additional 103,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.8%

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

