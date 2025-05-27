Tidal Investments LLC Has $826,000 Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Qiagen by 8,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 31,817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,529,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Qiagen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,319,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,040 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,991,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 170.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after buying an additional 1,165,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

