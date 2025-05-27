Tidal Investments LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 141.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of BCE opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

