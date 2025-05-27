Tidal Investments LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,124,000 after purchasing an additional 114,180 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 372,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

