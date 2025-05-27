Tidal Investments LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AGCO by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.30.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $108.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. AGCO’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

