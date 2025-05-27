Tidal Investments LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kornit Digital worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

