Tidal Investments LLC Has $881,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,486,000 after buying an additional 203,921 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after buying an additional 682,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after buying an additional 791,157 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 595,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of DAR opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

