Tidal Investments LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cognex by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cognex from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

