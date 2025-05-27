Tidal Investments LLC Has $902,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Times by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in New York Times by 437.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYT opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

