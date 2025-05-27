Tidal Investments LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enstar Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $334.58 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $291.90 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

